Help a Single Mom Avoid Eviction

I'm a single mother raising my daughter on my own. I work the maximum number of hours I can every week, but after my car was stolen, everything fell apart. My landlord is threatening eviction, and my vehicle needs several repairs. I'm struggling to cover rent and the costs of getting my car back on the road so I can keep working and stay housed.





Right now I'm not sure what to do or who to turn to. Your support would mean so much to my daughter and me as we work through this. Thank you for standing with us.