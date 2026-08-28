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Help a Family Rebuild After Earthquake

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMaleah Gray

Help a Family Rebuild After Earthquake

In 2023, a devastating earthquake changed my friend’s family forever.

Their home was destroyed, leaving them without a safe place to live and without the stability they once depended on. But the loss went far beyond their home.


My friend suffered severe injuries to their back and spine in the earthquake and lost much of their mobility. Their grandfather also lost his mobility, making everyday life even more difficult.

Then came the most heartbreaking loss of all.


My friend’s brother and his wife tragically lost their lives in the disaster, leaving behind their two young children, Mahmoud, 12, and Ahmed, 9.


These two boys are now growing up without their parents while carrying the grief of a tragedy they never should have had to experience. At the same time, they are trying to adjust to a life filled with uncertainty, displacement, and financial hardship.

Today, this family is still struggling to survive.


Years after the earthquake, they continue to face challenges that many of us can hardly imagine. Having lost their home, their loved ones, and their physical ability to live independently, they have struggled to secure the basic necessities of daily life.

Food. Clean water. Safe shelter. Medical and living expenses.

These are not luxuries. They are basic needs and for this family, meeting them has become a daily struggle.


Despite everything they have endured, they continue to hold on to hope. They are doing their best to care for one another and create a safer future for Mahmoud and Ahmed. But they cannot do it alone.


Your support can make a real difference.

I am raising funds to help this family with their most urgent needs, including:

  1. 🍚 Food and essential supplies
  2. 💧 Clean water and basic necessities
  3. 🏠 Safe and stable shelter
  4. Support related to mobility and daily living
  5. ❤️ Essential assistance for Mahmoud and Ahmed
  6. 🌱 Resources to help the family begin rebuilding their lives

Every donation, no matter the amount, can help provide relief to a family that has already lost so much.


And if you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser can be just as meaningful. One share could connect this family with someone who is able to help.

Please consider standing with my friend, their grandfather, Mahmoud, and Ahmed during this incredibly difficult chapter of their lives.


They have survived unimaginable loss. Now they need a chance to rebuild.

Thank you for reading their story, for caring, and for helping this family find hope again. Every donation, prayer, and share means more than you may realize.

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