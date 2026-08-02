Help 64-Year-Old Widow & Cancer Patient Replace He

Help Charlotte Replace Her Broken HVAC System

Campaign Goal: $12,000

My name is Charlotte. I’m 64 years old, a widow, and currently battling cancer. I never imagined I would have to ask others for help, but right now I truly need it.

My home’s HVAC system needs to be replaced, and the estimated cost is approximately $12,000. Having reliable heating and air conditioning isn't a luxury—especially while going through cancer treatment. My home needs to be a safe, comfortable place where I can rest and recover.

As a widow living on a limited income, coming up with $12,000 for a new HVAC system simply isn't something I can manage on my own.

That's why I'm asking for help.

Any donation, no matter how large or small, will go toward purchasing and installing a new HVAC system for my home. If you can't donate, sharing this campaign with your friends, family, coworkers, or social media followers would mean just as much to me.

Why Your Help Matters

Cancer treatment is already an incredibly difficult journey. Having to worry about whether my home will have reliable heating and cooling adds another burden that I simply don't need right now.

A new HVAC system would give me peace of mind and allow me to focus on what matters most: my health and getting through this fight.

If we are able to reach the $12,000 goal, it will make an enormous difference in my life.

$10, $25, $50, or any amount you can give can help get me closer to a safe and comfortable home.

And if you aren't able to donate, please consider sharing this campaign. One share could reach someone who is able to help.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read my story, for donating if you can, and for keeping me in your thoughts and prayers.

❤️ Thank you for helping Charlotte.



