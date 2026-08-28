Help 4 Year Old NathanGet Urgent Tests For Suspect

❤️ Help 4-Year-Old Nathan Get Urgent Tests for Suspected Leukemia

Please Help Us Give Our Little Boy a Chance

My name is Ricky Peter Khaukha, and I am reaching out with a desperate appeal for help for my four-year-old son, Nathan.

Nathan is a beautiful, loving little boy who means everything to our family. We are currently facing a frightening and uncertain situation because doctors need to carry out urgent specialist examinations and diagnostic tests to determine whether or not he has leukemia.

At this stage, leukemia has not been confirmed. We desperately need the necessary medical investigations to understand what is happening and, if there is a serious illness, to identify it as quickly as possible so that the appropriate treatment can begin.

The cost of the medical examinations, investigations, consultations, travel and related expenses is far beyond what our family can currently afford. We have been doing everything we can, but we have reached a point where we need the help of others.

We are therefore asking friends, family, compassionate individuals and anyone who is able to help to please contribute towards Nathan's medical care.

Every donation, no matter how small, can make a difference. Your contribution will help us pay for the urgent medical tests and investigations that Nathan needs and help us get closer to finding answers.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing Nathan's appeal with your friends, family, colleagues and social networks. A share could reach someone who is able to help.

As parents, all we want is the opportunity to find out what is wrong with our little boy and give him the medical care he needs.

Please help us give our little boy a chance.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, prayers, support and generosity.

— Ricky Peter Khaukha and Family