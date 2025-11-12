Help 11-Year-Old Rehman Fight Brain Tumor**

Help Save 11-Year-Old Rehman: Urgent Brain Tumor Surgery on September 7

Assalamu Alaikum dear brothers, sisters, friends, and kind-hearted people,

I never imagined that I would have to write an appeal like this for an 11-year-old child. But today, I am asking for your help for Rehman, the young son of my friend, whose life changed suddenly and unexpectedly.

Rehman is only 11 years old and studies in the 6th grade. He is a bright student, one of the top performers at his school, and an active child who enjoys taking part in school activities. Like any child his age, he had dreams, energy, and a love for learning.

But everything changed when Rehman suddenly collapsed while playing at school.

He was rushed for medical care, where his family received news that no parent is ever prepared to hear. Rehman was diagnosed with a Grade 3 high-grade aggressive brain tumor.

His parents have been told that his condition is extremely serious, and they were informed of an estimated 30–50% chance of survival. His surgery is scheduled for September 7, 2026.

A Family Struggling to Afford His Treatment

Rehman's father is a labourer whose income is limited and is already difficult to manage for the family's everyday needs. This sudden medical emergency has placed an overwhelming financial burden on his parents.

His parents are now facing one of the most painful situations any mother or father can imagine: knowing their child needs urgent medical treatment while not knowing how they will arrange the money.

Despite their fear and uncertainty, they are holding firmly onto their faith in Allah and trying to remain patient with His will.

When I learned about Rehman's condition, I could not ignore the situation. I helped get him admitted for treatment and gave his parents hope that, Insha'Allah, kind-hearted people would come together to help their son.

Today, I am trying to keep that hope alive.

We Need to Raise US$1,650

The funds raised through this campaign will be used for:

Rehman's medical surgery Medicines and necessary medical expenses Hospital room charges

Every contribution, no matter how small, can help ease the burden on this family and bring Rehman closer to receiving the care he urgently needs.

Please Don't Let a Family Face This Alone

Rehman is not just a medical case or a fundraising number. He is an 11-year-old child—a student with potential, a son deeply loved by his parents, and a young boy whose life changed in a single moment.

His parents cannot carry this burden alone. They need our support.

If you are able to donate, please contribute whatever you can. Even a small amount can make a meaningful difference when people come together.

And if you are unable to donate, please share Rehman's story with your family, friends, and community. A single share could help this appeal reach someone who is able to help.

Please keep Rehman and his family in your prayers.

May Allah grant Rehman healing, strength, and a successful treatment. Ameen.

Thank you for taking the time to read his story and for standing with an 11-year-old child and his family during one of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Please donate if you can. If you cannot donate, please share. Together, Insha'Allah, we can give Rehman and his family hope when they need it most.