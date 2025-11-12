GiveSendGo Logo

**Help 11-Year-Old Rehman Fight Brain Tumor**

Goal$1,650 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMuhammad Ali Suleman

**Help 11-Year-Old Rehman Fight Brain Tumor**

Help Save 11-Year-Old Rehman: Urgent Brain Tumor Surgery on September 7

Assalamu Alaikum dear brothers, sisters, friends, and kind-hearted people,

I never imagined that I would have to write an appeal like this for an 11-year-old child. But today, I am asking for your help for Rehman, the young son of my friend, whose life changed suddenly and unexpectedly.

Rehman is only 11 years old and studies in the 6th grade. He is a bright student, one of the top performers at his school, and an active child who enjoys taking part in school activities. Like any child his age, he had dreams, energy, and a love for learning.

But everything changed when Rehman suddenly collapsed while playing at school.

He was rushed for medical care, where his family received news that no parent is ever prepared to hear. Rehman was diagnosed with a Grade 3 high-grade aggressive brain tumor.

His parents have been told that his condition is extremely serious, and they were informed of an estimated 30–50% chance of survival. His surgery is scheduled for September 7, 2026.

A Family Struggling to Afford His Treatment

Rehman's father is a labourer whose income is limited and is already difficult to manage for the family's everyday needs. This sudden medical emergency has placed an overwhelming financial burden on his parents.

His parents are now facing one of the most painful situations any mother or father can imagine: knowing their child needs urgent medical treatment while not knowing how they will arrange the money.

Despite their fear and uncertainty, they are holding firmly onto their faith in Allah and trying to remain patient with His will.

When I learned about Rehman's condition, I could not ignore the situation. I helped get him admitted for treatment and gave his parents hope that, Insha'Allah, kind-hearted people would come together to help their son.

Today, I am trying to keep that hope alive.

We Need to Raise US$1,650

The funds raised through this campaign will be used for:

  1. Rehman's medical surgery
  2. Medicines and necessary medical expenses
  3. Hospital room charges

Every contribution, no matter how small, can help ease the burden on this family and bring Rehman closer to receiving the care he urgently needs.

Please Don't Let a Family Face This Alone

Rehman is not just a medical case or a fundraising number. He is an 11-year-old child—a student with potential, a son deeply loved by his parents, and a young boy whose life changed in a single moment.

His parents cannot carry this burden alone. They need our support.

If you are able to donate, please contribute whatever you can. Even a small amount can make a meaningful difference when people come together.

And if you are unable to donate, please share Rehman's story with your family, friends, and community. A single share could help this appeal reach someone who is able to help.

Please keep Rehman and his family in your prayers.

May Allah grant Rehman healing, strength, and a successful treatment. Ameen.

Thank you for taking the time to read his story and for standing with an 11-year-old child and his family during one of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Please donate if you can. If you cannot donate, please share. Together, Insha'Allah, we can give Rehman and his family hope when they need it most.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Community
OpenCare
Raised: $325 USD
Goal: $150,000 USD
OpenCare

"Lord, I commit this project and campaign to You. As it says in 2 Corinthians 9:8, I pray for Your abundant blessing over this work. Provide every res...

Loading...

Education
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees
Raised: $1,039 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees

I am raising funds to support 20 hardworking and talented students who are pursuing their education but come from families that are unable to provide...

Loading...

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

My name is Darlene Orvieto and I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire an...

Loading...

Memorial
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,445 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

UPDATE 8.27-- Mitch entered into eternal rest.Please continue supporting & uplifting in prayer my aunt Brenda, his children, grandchildren and man...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $11,050 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve