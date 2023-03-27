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Hello me fight Leukemia and Me Care for My Family

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMicheal Fontenot

Hello me fight Leukemia and Me Care for My Family

I'm fighting Leukemia and in the process of going blind. Right now, I'm the primary caregiver for my mom, who is 78 years old and can hardly walk. I take her to her doctor's appointments, shop for her, pick up her medicine, and help with errands. I also cook breakfast for her every day and help her keep up the house clean.


My wife and I both have our own medical appointments and needs to manage as well. My family would like to help care for our mom, but they're dealing with their own health problems or live too far away.


My car is broken, and I've been walking to my mom's house to take care of her. The walking takes a lot out of me because of my Leukemia. Fixing my car would let me get to my mom's appointments, handle our shopping and errands, and manage my own medical care without wearing myself down further.


Every little bit helps, and I'm deeply grateful for your support. Thank you so much, and God bless you.

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