Hearts of Humanity - Food, Water & School for 60 C

Hello, my name is Lubega, and I am the founder of Hearts of Humanity in Mityana District, Uganda.





We care for 60 children in our community who have lost parents or whose families cannot provide daily food and school fees.





Every day we share what we have - a meal of posho and beans, clean water, and a safe place to learn and play. Our dream is simple: no child should sleep hungry or miss school because of lack of fees.





YOUR LOVE HELPS US WITH:





1. Rent: $150 per month for our small center where children eat and learn

2. Food: $2 feeds one child for a day - $120 feeds all 60 children for a day

3. Clean Water: We carry water daily, we need help with water jerry cans and storage

4. School Fees: $20 helps one child stay in school for a term





We are not a big organization. We are neighbors helping neighbors. Every dollar you give goes directly to food, water, and school.





We post our daily work on TikTok @hearts_of_humanity to show you the joy and progress.





Thank you for your prayers and love. Even $5 brings hope to our children.





May God bless you abundantly.





Lubega

Hearts of Humanity, Mityana, Uganda