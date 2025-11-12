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Healthcare Access for Rural Nigeria Communities

Goal₦33,475,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byStanley Erezie

Healthcare Access for Rural Nigeria Communities

Help Us Bring Healthcare to Underserved Communities in Nigeria.


Every community deserves access to basic healthcare. Unfortunately, where you are born or where you live can still determine whether you receive it.


For many people living in underserved and rural communities in Nigeria, accessing healthcare is not as simple as walking into a nearby hospital. Long distances, transportation costs, limited healthcare facilities, poverty, and lack of diagnostic services often mean that people delay seeking care until a condition becomes serious.


I have seen how much can be achieved when healthcare is taken directly to the people.


As a Medical Laboratory Scientist, National Health Fellow, and public health advocate, I have worked with communities where a simple health screening, early diagnosis, health education, or referral can make a significant difference. These experiences led me to establish ESC Healthcare Systems, with a simple vision:

To take essential healthcare closer to the people who need it most.


Our Project: Taking Healthcare to the Community.


We are building and strengthening a mobile community healthcare and diagnostic outreach initiative that will enable us to visit underserved communities, schools, and vulnerable populations with essential healthcare services.


Our outreach activities will provide services such as:-


  1. Basic health screening and medical checks.
  2. Blood pressure and blood glucose screening.
  3. Malaria and other basic diagnostic testing.
  4. HIV and hepatitis screening where appropriate.
  5. Health education and disease prevention.
  6. Basic medications and healthcare support.
  7. Identification of health conditions requiring further medical attention.
  8. Referral and linkage to appropriate healthcare facilities.


Our goal is not simply to organize one medical outreach and disappear.


We want to build a sustainable system that can keep showing up.


With the right equipment and resources, our team can reach more communities, serve more people, conduct more screenings, identify illnesses earlier, and connect people to appropriate care.


Why We Need Your Help


Healthcare outreach requires more than willing hands.


We need diagnostic equipment, medical supplies, medications, transportation and logistics, power supply, cold-chain/storage support, and other essential resources required to conduct safe and effective community outreaches.


We are therefore crowdfunding to help us acquire and strengthen the resources needed to expand our mobile healthcare operations.Funds raised will go toward:


Medical & Diagnostic Equipment

To enable us to perform essential screenings and basic diagnostic services within communities.


Medical Supplies & Consumables

Including test kits, gloves, syringes, laboratory consumables, PPE, and other materials required for outreach.


Basic Medications & Patient Support

To provide appropriate basic treatment and support during community interventions, within the scope of our services.


Transportation & Outreach Logistics

To move our team, equipment, supplies, and services to communities that are difficult to reach.


Power & Cold-Chain Support

To support the safe operation and storage of equipment and temperature-sensitive medical supplies.


Community Health Education

To educate people about disease prevention, early detection, hygiene, maternal and child health, immunization, and other important health issues.


But This Isn't Just Our Project. It's Yours Too.


If you support this campaign, you are not simply donating to an organization.


You are becoming part of the healthcare team.


Your contribution could help provide a health screening for someone who has never had one.


It could help detect high blood pressure before it causes a major complication.


It could help a mother discover that her child needs medical attention.


It could help someone living in a rural community access diagnostic services that would otherwise be out of reach.


And collectively, your support can help us build something much bigger: a healthcare system that goes looking for people instead of waiting for them to become sick enough to seek help.


Every supporter becomes part of the story.


Whether you contribute a little or a lot, share our campaign with your friends, provide equipment, connect us with partners, or simply help someone hear about what we are doing, you are helping move healthcare closer to the people.


Our Promise


We will use the funds raised for the purpose for which they were given: to strengthen our community healthcare and mobile outreach capacity.


We intend to document our activities, share the impact of the campaign, and keep our supporters informed about the communities reached and the people served.


Our dream is simple:


No community should be forgotten simply because healthcare is far away.


With your support, we can take the equipment, people, knowledge, and services needed directly to those communities.


Help us take the next step.


Help us bring healthcare closer.

Help us detect illness earlier.

Help us reach communities that are often overlooked.

Help us build a healthier future together.


You are not just supporting this project.

You are helping create it.

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