The Hamiltons in Missions

Campaign funds will be received by The Hamilton Family in Missions
The Hamiltons have been serving communities around the world for the past ten years! In addition to stateside cities like Denver, Minneapolis, and Tampa, they have served in Central and Northern Nepal, Western Australia, and Aubervilliers, France. As a family, they have several projects in the works, working remotely while traveling to various community locations. They remain dedicated to reaching lost individuals, serving communities, aiding trafficked victims, and mentoring at-risk youth.
Some details of trips are kept private for the safety of the communities being served, if you would like more information please reach out to Joshua directly.
**All donations are tax deductible.
May the Lord use you and your family to shine the light of God in the dark places as you share the Gospel of Jesus Christ!
We love you guys and want to wish you a Merry Christmas. Keep doing all the good work you are doing out there in the field. God Bless - Love all the Garcia Fam
We believe in the work you are doing, go to the nations and change the world!
