Growing Farm, Growing Community

I'm a young farmer passionate about agriculture, and I'm raising funds to expand my farm and create job opportunities in my community.





My vision includes piggery, snail farming, crop production, and poultry, all working together to produce quality food at affordable prices for consumers. Right now, I'm focused on growing what we can do.





The funds will help me expand the farm, purchase animals and livestock, and build the standard infrastructure we need to operate well. With this support, I'll be able to create jobs for people in my community while making fresh farm produce more accessible and affordable.





Your support would mean so much as I work to build this farm and the opportunities it can bring to those around me. Thank you for standing with me.