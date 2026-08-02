Getting a new mower

My name is John Lang, I am setting up a give send go to ask if you might be able to help me get a new lawn mower.

My old lawn mower recently broke down and is on its last leg. I am unable to buy a new one on my own right now. Keeping the grass cut is important as I do help the community and my neighbors. If you can not help please help share this to spread the word.Thank you very much for your time and consideration of my request.

Sincerely, John Lang



