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Get Louis to NADD Nationals

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKimberly Anderson

Get Louis to NADD Nationals

Help Louis Make It to NADD Nationals! 🐾🏆💦

Meet Louis — a 7-year-old Labrador Retriever who absolutely LOVES the water.


If you've ever met Louis at a dock diving competition, you probably know that he doesn't just enjoy jumping off the dock… he is obsessed with it. His biggest struggle isn't getting him to jump; it's convincing him to wait his turn. If another dog is on the dock, Louis can usually be heard screaming from the sidelines in protest because, according to him, it should obviously be his turn. 😂


This year, all that enthusiasm paid off!


Louis competed at the North America Diving Dogs (NADD) Regional Championships and took 1st Place in Distance Jump in his section, with an incredible 19'11" jump — the very top of his division. Just one more inch, and a 20' jump would have moved him into the bottom of the next division!


Because of his Regional Championship finish, Louis earned an invitation to the 2026 North America Diving Dogs National Championship in Springfield, Missouri. 🏆


Now we're hoping to make his trip to Nationals a reality.


What are we raising money for?

Getting to Nationals is more than just the competition entry. We're raising funds to help cover the costs of Louis' trip, including:

🐾 NADD Nationals entry and competition expenses

🚗 Transportation and gas for the trip to Springfield, Missouri

🏨 Lodging during the competition

💦 Any other costs associated with getting Louis to the starting dock!


Every contribution, no matter the size, helps bring Louis one step closer to the national stage.


Why does this mean so much to us?

Louis has worked hard this season, and earning that Regional Championship and Nationals invitation was something we never expected when we started competing. Getting the opportunity to compete against some of the best dock-diving dogs in the country would be an incredible experience for both of us.


As a veterinary technician, I spend my working life caring for animals. Dock diving is one of the things that gives Louis—and me—a chance to simply have fun together. He doesn't care about rankings, ribbons, or divisions. He just knows that there's water, a dock, and a chance to launch himself as far as he possibly can. ❤️


We would be incredibly grateful for any help getting this crazy, water-obsessed Lab to Springfield.


If you can't donate, sharing Louis' story is just as appreciated. Every share helps us reach another person who might want to cheer him on.


Thank you for helping Louis chase his next big jump! 🐾💦🏆


Let's get Louis to the dock!


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