Fundraiser for the UM 8, GSU 2, and FMN Relief

On March 5th, 2026, two GSU students were targeted, chased, and arrested by the university police at an action celebrating International Working Women's Day. On June 10th, 2026, the U.S. government kidnapped eight pro-Palestine organizers across Michigan, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The FBI worked alongside state law enforcement and the University of Michigan (UM) police to bust down our comrades’ doors, hurl flashbang grenades into their apartments while they slept, and ultimately arrest them and bring them before federal judges. In late November, 2025, flash flooding and landslides struck and devastated communities in Aceh, West Sumatra, and North Sumatra, Indonesia, taking over a thousand lives and damaging infrastructure across the three provinces. Front Mahasiswa Nasional (FMN), a revolutionary student mass organization in Indonesia, has been organizing crucial relief efforts in the absence of aid from the Old State.