Fuel DFDSERVICE2DRAINS: $60k to start Drain Cleani

I'm Rashun, founder of DFDSERVICE2DRAINS LLC, a local drain cleaning business based in Fall River, Ma. Our mission is to provide fast , reliable, and affordable drain cleaning services for homeowners, renters , and property managers in Fall River and surrounding areas, including Boston.

Why I'm raising $60,000.

I would like to go from a startup to a fully operating, revenue generating drain cleaning business, I need $60,000 in startup capital. This fundraiser will directly cover the essential cost to launch and grow:

Truck & equipment: $[x] for a work truck, drain cleaning machine (s), inspection camera, jetter, and essential tools.

Licensing, insurance, and permits: $ to be fully licensed and insured in Massachusetts, including general liability and vehicle coverage.

Marketing &; Launch: $ for a professional website, Google Business Profile setup, local Seo, flyers, yard signs, and initial online ads.

Operating buffer: $: to cover fuel, software, phone, and other expenses for the first 3-6 months while we build our customer base.

Every dollar goes toward turning DFDService2Drains into a trusted, local service that solves real problems for families and property owners in our community.

The problem we solve

In Fall River and surrounding areas, homeowners and property managers regularly deal with:

Slow or clogged kitchen and bathroom drains

Backed-up floor drains and basement flooding risks

Main sewer line blockage caused by grease, debris, or tree roots

Many people face long wait times, high prices, or impersonal service from larger plumbing companies.

When drains back up, they need a fast , trustworthy, local specialist who can respond quickly and do the job right the first time.



