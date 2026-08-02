Friendly Funny Ferret's Fund For A Fun Future

Hi, my name is Dempsey. I'm a friendly, funny ferret who has a fur raising fiasco. I have developed a tumor that is common to some genetics strains of my breed. Even though I'm in pain and the tumor is growing my spirits are high and I try to keep the fun alive.

But my family is struggling with a decision: schedule a expensive surgery (for them, I don't have money), or wait and do nothing until it's time for euthanasia.

I live with my human family and my furry siblings. I have my own cat that I get to play with every night. We wrestle so much but it's become a little taxing for me to do. I sure would miss that, as I'm sure my cat Garfield would miss the time with me. I have a Beagle named Cooper that I get to play with sometimes, under parents supervision of course (cuz I might hurt him. He's a big baby sometimes. 🤣) He loves me but he's a little sensitive to my teeth. And he's loud, so I know I'm making him laugh. There are others here too: Arafa the Dane, Carmo the screaming chihuahua, and his cute but old as dirt dad. But I can't play with them. My parents say Arafa is too big to play with, but shhhh, I think I can take him. The other two are basically afraid of my authoritah.

If a few people could donate just a few dollars it would help get my parents to the place they can afford to keep the fun (me) around for another 5 years. And if there's enough left over after my care needs are met we will donate it to a worthy cat rescue in our town, the North East Stray Cat Alliance. My family helps get needy cats over to them for care, and donates when he can.

Thank you to all who can help keep the fun going.