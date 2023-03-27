Frank's Goal to Continue Success

Hello my name is Frank Estes and im trying to raise money to fix my car as it is my bread and butter. My car is how I make a living door dashing and transporting etc. My engine went out recently and its been a challenge figuring things out. Providing for my wife and family is my priority. Your support would mean so much to me. Any donation appreciated. Including sharing my post. Thank you all for standing with me. I'm Trying To Reach My Goal Of 12000 Family.