For our children

My family currently lives in a U.S. State where children are required to be inoculated in order to attend school, and this is done WITHOUT the possibility of exercising the constitutional right to religious freedom. In the last State where we lived, the inoculation requirement existed, but the constitutional right to religious freedom was respected.





My religion, my spirituality, and my connection to the divine allow me to know that these inoculations are not safe for children.





My expertise in Health Law—including a graduate degree in Health Law and Policies and 22 years as a lawyer in Canada, specializing in medical malpractice cases on behalf of victims—gives me insight into the field of inoculations, including the unfounded immunity granted to pharmaceutical companies.





Several elected officials have committed serious misconduct by falsely labeling vaccines as safe and effective.





This includes President Donald J. Trump.





On August 10, 2026, President Donald J. Trump recently paved the way toward freedom through Executive Order 14420, Section 4. To date, nothing has been done to implement Section 4, and States across the United States continue to violate the constitutional right to freedom of religion.





This concerns children, the genetic heritage of humanity’s future.





We—parents and all those who care deeply about children—must give children, our children, the freedom to choose regarding inoculations, for which the pharmaceutical companies that manufacture them bear no accountability.





This is about preserving freedom in America and around the world.





It is a matter of preserving the integrity of humanity’s genetic heritage.





Help me wage this legal battle in U.S. federal court.





I am a mother, a former lawyer, and a French teacher at two public schools in the United States.





Donate now.





We cannot fight any battle for the greater good without sacrifice.