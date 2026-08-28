My friend, Cheri, is the most giving person I know. She recently fell down a flight of stairs while cleaning and broke 3 vertebrae. She also broke her wrist when she fell. She had surgery to repair the damage, but will be unable to work for the foreseeable future. As a hairdresser/stylist, she will need to pay her own expenses, plus rent on her chair. We don’t know if she will be able to continue to clean homes. Her hourly wage will not be enough to cover her expenses or the resulting hospital bills. Will you help us raise the money she needs so she can take time to fully recover? Any amount will make a difference. Thank you for your generosity!