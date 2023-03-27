For a home

Help My Sister and Her Child Find Stability Again ❤️





I’m creating this fundraiser for my sister, who has been going through an incredibly difficult time for more than a year.





For over a year, my sister and her child have been without a stable home and have been sleeping in her car. Recently, things became even harder when she lost her job. She is doing everything she can to get back on her feet, find stable housing, get another job, and create a safe and secure life for her child.





My sister is genuinely one of the most giving and caring people I know. She has always been the type of person who will give to others without expecting anything in return. Unfortunately, after losing our mother and our grandmother, she fell into a deep depression. The grief has been extremely difficult for her to handle, and trying to move forward while carrying that loss has been a struggle.





This fundraiser is not about asking for handouts or taking advantage of anyone. This is about helping someone who has been struggling for a long time get a chance to start over. She wants to work. She wants a home. She wants stability for her child. She just needs some help getting over the hurdle that has kept her stuck.





Any donations will go toward necessities such as temporary housing, a security deposit and first month’s rent, transportation, food, personal necessities, and other expenses needed to help her and her child transition into stable housing.





If you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser means just as much. Even a small donation can make a difference when many people come together.





My sister has spent so much of her life giving to other people. Now I’m asking for people to come together and give her a little help when she needs it most.





Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read her story, donate, share, pray, or simply show her some love and encouragement. ❤️





**This is real, and this is our family asking for help. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.



