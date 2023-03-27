GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

For a home

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAriel Segar

For a home

Help My Sister and Her Child Find Stability Again ❤️


I’m creating this fundraiser for my sister, who has been going through an incredibly difficult time for more than a year.


For over a year, my sister and her child have been without a stable home and have been sleeping in her car. Recently, things became even harder when she lost her job. She is doing everything she can to get back on her feet, find stable housing, get another job, and create a safe and secure life for her child.


My sister is genuinely one of the most giving and caring people I know. She has always been the type of person who will give to others without expecting anything in return. Unfortunately, after losing our mother and our grandmother, she fell into a deep depression. The grief has been extremely difficult for her to handle, and trying to move forward while carrying that loss has been a struggle.


This fundraiser is not about asking for handouts or taking advantage of anyone. This is about helping someone who has been struggling for a long time get a chance to start over. She wants to work. She wants a home. She wants stability for her child. She just needs some help getting over the hurdle that has kept her stuck.


Any donations will go toward necessities such as temporary housing, a security deposit and first month’s rent, transportation, food, personal necessities, and other expenses needed to help her and her child transition into stable housing.


If you aren’t able to donate, sharing this fundraiser means just as much. Even a small donation can make a difference when many people come together.


My sister has spent so much of her life giving to other people. Now I’m asking for people to come together and give her a little help when she needs it most.


Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read her story, donate, share, pray, or simply show her some love and encouragement. ❤️


**This is real, and this is our family asking for help. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Current Events
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES
Raised: $9,627 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CURRENT EMERGENCIES

Our Current Emergencies cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution is for:Pr...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE
Raised: $7,340 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ANIMAL RESCUE & CARE

Our Animal Rescue & Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Prom...

Loading...

Education
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION
Raised: $2,610 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ARTS & EDUCATION

Our Arts & Education cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Supporting ar...

Loading...

Church
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED
Raised: $7,126 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause FAITH BASED

Our Faith-Based cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:Funding mission-o...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Non-Profit
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE
Raised: $128 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution are for:Funding communi...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

Legal
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL
Raised: $16,230 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause JUSTICE FOR ALL

Our Justice for All Cause is uniquely set up fund that provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are made to:Ensur...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF
Raised: $303 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause MEDICAL RELIEF

Our Medical Relief Cause is our charitable fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution from this...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve