Food Truck Business & Transportation Support

I'm raising money to start my own food truck business and get back on my feet after a really difficult time.





My health issues and disabilities are getting worse, and traditional employment isn't realistic for me anymore. Running my own food truck would let me work on my own time and at my own pace, it's the path forward that makes sense for my situation.





At the same time, I'm facing immediate transportation needs. My jeep was totaled in a car accident, and I lost my home around that same time due to safety issues. I'm severely struggling right now and don't have stable housing.





I need help purchasing a food truck to start my business, and I also need to replace my vehicle with a used SUV or van so I have reliable transportation. These two things are essential for me to work and rebuild.





Your support would mean so much as I work to establish my own business and create stability in my life. Thank you for standing with me.