Food, School Supplies for 30 Orphans

My name is Mafabi Abbey, and I'm caring for 30 orphans in Mbale, Uganda who have lost both parents and have no one else to turn to.





Every day is a struggle. Many sleep hungry. They have no school books, no pens, no uniforms, and some have no shoes. We are trying our best, but we cannot do it alone.





Your donation, no matter how small, will help us provide:





• Daily food, rice, maize, beans• Clean water• School books, pens, and school fees• Clothes and shoes





Even $10 can feed a child for a whole week. Even $20 can buy school supplies for 5 children.





Please help us if you can. If you cannot donate, please share for us. Thank you abundantly, and bless your family.