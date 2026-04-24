Food For All God’s People

Hello everyone, my name is Lane O’Brien. In the Denver area there are many people struggling with homelessness and unable to afford food. I’m hoping to raise funds to be able to put together food bags to hand out throughout the city. If you’ve ever wanted to give back to the community and help others now’s your chance! Anything helps and the profits will go toward buying food and any other supplies that could be needed. Thank you very much and God bless you!