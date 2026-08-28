Fleming Family Needs Stabilized Housing

The Flemings have definitely had their fair share of hard knocks over the years. None via their own doing .

‘Their son Pete is afflicted with non verbal autism and can be very aggressive . They’ve moved heaven and earth to give him a chance at a better life from early stages however Pete never really progressed much and has been a source of expenses and circumstances that no one could have planned for .

Peter, the main provider in the family was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease and is beginning to succumb to the physical limitations of the disease .

‘Suzanne , the momma bear , who has always been the main caretaker for their son and now her husband needs her assistance as well .. Caretakers frequently succumb to putting themselves last and unfortunately Suzanne is now facing a health crisis of her own.

The family has always lived in rentals and needs a safe spot permanent landing spot to call home . They have lived in constant fear of being evicted due to property damages caused by their son .

Peter as their main provider is continuing to try to bring in some money but it is not covering their bills and he’s struggling . Suzanne has tried to find remote positions for 10 yrs and has never been offered anything .. now with her own health struggles she needs to focus on healing herself or these boys will have no one and nowhere to go .

The waiting lists are long for any type of home for their son and the public homes can have many negative outcomes for a person like their son .

‘They are trying to find a home to call their own . A small modest home that they will not be kicked out of .

‘This fundraiser is for a down payment and closing costs and some possible home modifications that will need to be made.

‘Please consider helping this family achieve this goal and give them a chance . Without a home these 3 have nowhere to go .

Any little bit helps .



