First College Graduate in My Family

I'm raising funds to walk the stage at my college graduation ceremony. I recently graduated from Southern New Hampshire University with my associate's degree in Cybersecurity, I'm the first in my family to graduate college.





This moment means everything to me. I'm a recovering alcoholic, and I almost lost my life to addiction. My journey back has been about showing my son and daughter that no matter what, anything is possible as long as you have faith.





Walking that stage in front of my children will be one of the most important moments of my life. I want them to see what I've accomplished, to understand what's truly possible, and to know that they can do hard things too.





Your support would help me make this dream real and give my family a memory we'll carry forever. Thank you for standing with me.