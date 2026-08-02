Financial Support For Education

Hello,





My name is Olalere Sarah. I am reaching out to you for help.





I am an orphan. I have an opportunity to apply for the Korean Government Scholarship GKS 2026.





This scholarship is FULLY FUNDED. If I get it, everything will be covered - school fees, accommodation, flight, monthly allowance.





But before I can apply, I need ₦400,000 for:

1. International Passport

2. Document authentication and legalization

3. Courier to Korea





I don’t have anyone to help me. If I cannot raise this money, I will lose this opportunity.





Please, if you can support me with any amount at all, I will be so grateful.

Even ₦1,000 or ₦2,000 will help.





**Account Name: Olalere Sarah**

**Account Number: 4243368073**

**Bank: Zenith Bank**

**Email: saraholalere458@gmail.com

pls🙏😭 your little support who go a long way in my life.

Thank you so much,

I'm really grateful 🙏❤️



