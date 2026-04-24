Final Year Medical laboratory professional exams

My name is Tochi and i am currently pursuing my journey in Medical Laboratory Science. Over the past months, I have been working hard through my training, clinical experience and my studies, with hope of becoming a qualified professional and using my knowledge to make a meaningful difference in people's lives.

A very important step in this journey is now before me. My professional examinations are upcoming, and the costs have become difficult for me to handle on my own. This is not an easy request for me to make, as i have always wanted to work hard and take responsibility for my journey.but sometimes we reach a point where a little help from others can make a big difference. I humbly solicit your support to make this long term dream a success. For me this is a step forward to take in the profession i have chosen.

If you're able to support. I will be deeply grateful. And if not, sharing my fundraiser with someone would mean just as much. Thanks for the support and prayers.