Final Exam Fees and Late Course Registration Fees

I'm raising funds for an education emergency. I have an upcoming final exam to write, but I haven't yet paid my school fees and registered my courses. Without paying and registering, I won't be able to participate in the exam.





I'm a student at Federal University of Technology, Owerri, and the funds will help cover my school fees and late course registration fees so I can sit for my final exam.





Your support would mean so much to me during this critical time. Thank you for standing with me.