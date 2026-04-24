Fighting the Good Fight of Faith

Hello. My name is Jaquan Riley, and I’m a single father of two. I’m fighting to keep going amongst the challenges, but it’s been a little rough for me. I am working part time which isn’t paying much and have been looking for work but childcare and transportation stands in the way. Today, my power was disconnected for non payment. I don’t have much help nor family who I can call on in my times of need. I am not looking for a handout, just a hand who’s willing to help me and my two children. I have reached out to local agencies but with no avail, funds are limited. We may have to find temporary housing for tonight since it will be too hot to reside in our home. We thank you in advance and GOD bless you.