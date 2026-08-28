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Fighting for Families Against CPS Overreach

Goal$85,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAshley Lopez

Fighting for Families Against CPS Overreach


Help Me Fight for Family Preservation and Parental Rights

I am creating this personal charity fund to advocate for children and families who become involved with Child Protective Services (CPS) and other child-welfare agencies. My goal is to help families stay together whenever children are safe, while making sure that children who truly are being abused or neglected receive the protection they need.

I believe every child deserves safety, stability, and the opportunity to grow up with a loving parent whenever that can be achieved safely. Parents facing poverty, addiction, homelessness, mental-health challenges, or other hardships should have access to meaningful support and resources—not automatically face the loss of their children.

I want to advocate for greater transparency and accountability in the child-welfare system, stronger protections for parents and children during CPS investigations, and meaningful judicial oversight before families are separated. Government intervention should be based on evidence of genuine danger to a child, with families given appropriate opportunities to receive help and address problems whenever possible.

I also believe we need to examine how public funding is distributed throughout the foster-care and child-welfare systems. Families struggling financially should have access to resources that can help them provide safe homes for their children. When financial assistance, housing assistance, treatment programs, parenting resources, and other support could safely prevent a family from being separated, those options deserve serious consideration.

The money raised through this fund will help me pursue advocacy, education, research, legal and community resources, and efforts to promote policies that protect children while respecting the rights of parents. I want to help bring attention to families who believe they were separated unnecessarily and encourage a system that puts children's safety and family preservation—not bureaucracy or financial incentives—at the center of every decision.

My mission is simple:

Protect children. Preserve safe families. Support struggling parents. Demand accountability.

I am asking for your support because changing a system this large requires people who are willing to speak up, organize, educate, and advocate for families.

Every contribution can help me continue this work and bring greater attention to the need for fairness, transparency, due process, and family-centered solutions in child welfare.

Help me stand up for children and families and work toward a system where safety comes first—and families are not separated when support could safely keep them together.

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