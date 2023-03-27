Ferris State University Fall 26’-Spring 27’

Hi everyone, my name is JaiShawn Haralson and I’m reaching out to ask for a little help as I work toward continuing my education. I currently have an outstanding student bill that is preventing me from registering for my upcoming classes. I’ve been going to Ferris State University since Fall of 2025 and it’s been the best experience of my life. I have no intentions of leaving this school until the year I graduate (2028). My registration deadline is August 29, 2026, and I’m trying my best to raise enough money to pay off my balance before then so I can register and stay on track with my education. The reason my balance is so high is because I still owe from the previous semester ($1,263.11). I was slowly paying it off with the campus job I had during that semester, but it wasn’t enough to be paid off in full due to the fact that we can only work 25 hours a week, and it was other necessities that was needed for me personally. Going to school is important to me because I’m working toward building a better future for myself and reaching every goal I set out for myself. I don’t want a financial obstacle to keep me from continuing something I’ve worked so hard for.





Any amount, no matter how small, would mean so much to me. If you’re unable to donate, sharing my GoFundMe with your friends, family, or social media would also help tremendously.

Thank you to everyone who takes the time to read my story, donate, share, or simply support me. I truly appreciate it more than I can put into words. ❤️





My goal is to raise enough to pay my student balance by August 29, 2026, so I can register for my classes and continue my education.





Thank you for believing in me and helping me get one step closer to my goals.



