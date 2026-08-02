Fence Installation for Home Childcare

I'm an in-home child care provider in Minnesota, and I've built my practice around keeping rates low because I know how hard things are right now for families. A new state law taking effect in July 2027 will require a fence for me to continue providing care in my home. I can't afford to install one, and I won't pass that cost to the families I serve, they're already stretched thin, as so many are.

This fundraiser is for the fence installation I need to stay open and keep caring for these children. It's not just about my income, though I do depend on this work to support my family. It's about keeping these families stable too. If I have to close, they lose affordable, trusted care, and they'd face huge increases in childcare costs elsewhere.





I'm asking for help so I can meet the new requirement and keep doing what I do, caring for children and standing with families who need me. Your support means I can stay open and keep rates where they are. Thank you for standing with us.