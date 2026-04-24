Feeding/Helping drop offs & stray cats

For as long as I can remember, I have loved helping animals. From every place I've lived to my current home, I've seen so many poor cats abandoned or dropped off with nowhere to go. I've always taken care of them as best as I can, as if they were each my own. I feed them every single day, even when winter road conditions mean I have to walk across town to get to them. I always make the trip. They all know the sound of my voice and my vehicle and always come running for their food. Many of them have relied on me for food and water since they were just kittens.

It only takes about $4.00 a day to feed them all, which I've always been happy to do on my own and always will. It does add up over time, though. I'll never stop doing this, but it would mean so much to have others help feed these babies. If you're able to donate, I appreciate it more than you know. Every stray just wants to live and be happy each day, just like you and me. I hope we can all work together to make their lives a little happier.



