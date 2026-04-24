Fashionista: Affordable Modest Clothing

I'm raising money to grow Fashionista, my small home business that sells modest clothing with original designs at affordable prices.





Every piece is made with the goal of helping women from all walks of life find clothes that look good and feel good. I believe that affordable fashion shouldn't mean compromising on style or quality, and that's what drives what we create.





Your support will help me take the next steps to grow this business and reach more women who are looking for modest clothing options that work for their lives and their budgets. Thank you for standing with Fashionista!