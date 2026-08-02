FAIR JUSTICE FOR AN 18 YEAR OLD BLACK MAN

We are a group of his closest family and friends, and we’re asking for your support during one of the most difficult times of his life.





Our friend is an 18-year-old Black young man who should be preparing to begin his senior year of high school. Instead, he is facing extremely serious criminal charges that carry the possibility of a life sentence if he is convicted.





According to those close to him, he was subjected to online sexual grooming beginning around the age of 12. We believe those experiences had a profound impact on his development and deserve to be fully investigated and presented as part of his defense.





We know him as someone with hopes, dreams, and a future worth fighting for. We believe he deserves to have his entire story heard—not just the allegations he now faces. The charges against him are allegations, and like every person accused of a crime, he is entitled to the presumption of innocence, effective legal representation, and a fair trial.





As a young Black man, he has faced challenges that are part of his lived experience. We hope the court will consider all relevant facts and circumstances as his case moves forward.





The cost of mounting a thorough legal defense is overwhelming. Every dollar raised will go toward attorney fees, investigators, expert witnesses, mitigation specialists, and other necessary legal expenses to ensure he receives the strongest defense possible.





If you can donate, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. If you’re unable to give financially, sharing this fundraiser with others is another powerful way to help.





We believe everyone deserves due process, compassionate consideration of their circumstances, and the opportunity to be fully heard. Thank you for standing with our friend during this incredibly difficult time.



