Expungement Processing to Move Forward

Twenty years ago, I made a mistake that's followed me ever since. It's affected my employment, my relationships, and my sense of what's possible for my future.





Recently, I was on a date with someone I cared about. When she found out about my past, she said she couldn't be with someone with a criminal record. My heart broke.





I'm raising money to speed up the expungement process so I can clear this from my record. I'm ready to move forward with my life and serve my country. I've been given help and support by people I love, and I want to give back. I'm willing to join the military and serve, but I'll no longer be eligible after January 2027.





With your support, I can get this processed and take the next step. Thank you for standing with me.





~Louis