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Explosive & Firearm Detection Handler

Goal$8,000 USD

Fundraiser created byLady Cop

Fundraiser funds will be received by Lady Cop

Explosive & Firearm Detection Handler

Hi everyone,


An unexpected career change. A new K9 partner. And a chance to start again. 🐕‍🦺


An unexpected end to a career in public service, and the difficult task of building an entirely new future.

But there is one path forward that builds on more than 14 years of experience working with K9s in law enforcement and the private sector: becoming a certified professional Explosive & Firearm Detection K9 handler and trainer.


An opportunity is available for a specialized handler/trainer program to begin that next chapter alongside a carefully selected green detection dog.


There is just one major obstacle:

The K9 must be secured by September 1.

🐕‍🦺 This isn’t about buying a pet.


This dog will become a working K9 partner.

Rather than purchasing an already finished detection dog, it will begin with a green dog selected for the appropriate drive, temperament, and potential. Dog and handler will train together from the beginning, developing into a certified explosive and firearm detection team.


The program will also provide the professional training and certification needed to continue developing as a detection K9 trainer and handler while potentially helping other working K9 teams in the future.


Detection teams like these can play important roles in protecting schools, concerts, large venues, transportation facilities, events, and other public spaces.


IMMEDIATE GOAL: $8,000 BY SEPTEMBER 1


The complete training program is approximately $28,000, including the detection dog, professional handler/trainer instruction, certification, and required training equipment.


Financing assistance is available for the remaining program cost.


The immediate hurdle is securing the K9.


A suitable green detection dog is expected to cost approximately $7,000–$10,000, which is why the current fundraising goal is $8,000.


Reaching that goal before September 1 could make the difference between entering the program with a K9 partner or losing this opportunity.


🐾 FOLLOW THE K9

Supporters won’t simply be helping purchase a dog.

The K9’s journey will be documented from the training, milestones, challenges, progress, certification, and the development of a brand new detection team.


Supporters will be able to watch the K9 they helped make possible grow into a working detection partner.


🚨 HOW TO HELP

If you’re able to contribute, donations can be made here:


👉 https://www.givesendgo.com/explosive-firearm-detection-handler


Every donation matters. $10, $25, $50, $100, it all moves the goal closer.


And if donating isn’t possible, please share the fundraiser. A single share could put this story in front of the individual, business, organization, or sponsor capable of making the difference.


🐕‍🦺 Explosive & Firearm Detection K9

📅 K9 must be secured by September 1

🎯 Immediate goal: $8,000


Sometimes the career someone planned for disappears unexpectedly.


The desire to serve doesn’t have to disappear with it.


Help put a new K9 partner beside an experienced handler and make their next chapter possible.

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