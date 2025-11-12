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Environmental impact in Ethiopia

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMeghan Wristen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Elsabete Asrat

Environmental impact in Ethiopia

LALO is a nonprofit in Ethiopia dedicated to loving and leading others, with a focus on supporting women and their children through our program. Right now, several critical safety and health hazards require immediate attention.


We are raising funds to address urgent infrastructure needs within our ministry home: 

  1. Water filtration system — Clean drinking water is urgently needed to protect children, women, and staff from waterborne illness and ongoing health risks.
  2. Well safety cover — The open well presents a serious danger, especially for young children. A secure cover is urgently needed to prevent potential accidents or injury.
  3. Roof repair — Active roof leaks are causing ongoing water damage and creating unsafe conditions. Immediate repair is needed to prevent further deterioration and health hazards.
  4. Electrical system repair and wiring upgrades — The current electrical setup is unsafe and unreliable. Proper wiring and repairs are urgently needed to prevent fire hazards and ensure consistent power.
  5. Plumbing repairs — Leaking and damaged plumbing is affecting hygiene and daily conditions. Repairs are needed to restore safe and reliable water flow throughout the home.
  6. Bathroom and sanitation upgrades — Bathrooms need repairs and improvements to ensure proper hygiene, privacy, and disease prevention for all who use the facility.
  7. Pest control — Pests are a growing concern throughout the home, affecting hygiene and health. Treatment is urgently needed to protect vulnerable visitors and staff.
  8. Mold removal and cleaning — Mold is already present in affected areas and poses significant respiratory and long-term health risks. Professional removal and deep cleaning are urgently required.
  9. Flooring repairs — Damaged and uneven flooring creates safety hazards, especially for children. Repairs are needed to prevent injury and improve conditions.
  10. Doors and window repairs for security — Several doors and windows are damaged or insecure, creating safety and security risks. Repairs are needed to protect the building and improve insulation.
  11. Interior painting and wall restoration — Walls are worn and damaged, contributing to an unhealthy and unwelcoming environment. Restoration and repainting are needed to renew the home.
  12. Drainage improvements — Poor drainage around the property leads to standing water and increased health risks.
  13. Children’s playground & play structure — The children currently have no safe outdoor space. A secure, age-appropriate play area is urgently needed to support their physical health, emotional well-being, and development.


These repairs will directly improve the safety and wellbeing of the women and children we serve through LALO. Any donation great or small is a blessing we will send overseas to Ethiopia.

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