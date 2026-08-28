I’m John Adams, founder of “End the 5% Veto.” My wife Martha and I have invested our savings in Florida’s Carrabelle Beach RV Resort. We believe owners deserve a fair path to deciding their property’s future.

Our campaign seeks to remove Florida’s 5% condominium termination veto while preserving the requirement for 80% owner approval and fair protections for dissenting owners.

I have helped organize grassroots campaigns on vacation rentals, reopening the U.S.–Canada border, and Florida’s Form 6 requirements. I know how difficult changing public policy can be—and I know I cannot do it alone.

Funds raised will support public education, outreach, and legislative advocacy. Success is not guaranteed, but my commitment is firm.

Please donate and share. Help us give property owners a stronger voice in their future.



