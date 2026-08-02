EMERGENCY:SAVE ABERDARE RIVER COTTAGES





My name is Zachary "Zack" Gichane.





For 15 years I have built a social enterprise under Aberdare River Cottages & Fishing Lodge in the Aberdare Mountains, Mathioya, Murang'a County, Kenya.





We are more than a lodge:

- 20+ jobs for local families

-10+ Youth and women led enterprises as suppliers

- Gacharage-ini Community Library serving 2000+ children

- Youth-led tree planting & conservation in the Aberdares





Today we face auction. The bank needs Ksh 10,000,000 / $70,000 USD to stop it.





Your donation saves jobs, education, and conservation.





BUY A HOLIDAY VOUCHER: Pay Now travel later.

$60 = 1 Night for 2 + Breakfast + Fly Fishing

$120 = Weekend for 2





100% of funds go directly to saving Aberdare River Cottages and our community programs.

KCB Bank Account: ABERDARE RIVER COTTAGES

Thank you for standing with us. #SaveAberdareRiverCottages





Warmest regards

Zachary "Zack" Gichane