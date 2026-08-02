Emergency Surgery for My Shot Dog

This evening the police shot my dog. I'm at the MedVet now, and the vet told me the bullet is still inside and he's actively bleeding. He needs surgery right away, and the cost is between $5,000 and $7,000.





Without surgery, I'll have to put him down, and I really don't want to do that. He means everything to me, and I'm asking for help to save his life. If you're able to donate anything, it would be greatly appreciated. Thank you for standing with us.