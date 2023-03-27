Emergency Support for Daughter and Mother

My daughter and I are on the verge of homelessness, and I am asking for help because I have nowhere else to turn. I am trusting God to provide through His people during this difficult season. My daughter is 5 years old and diagnosed with autism. This is an especially hard time because she will be starting school soon.





We live in the Bay Area of California. After major life changes earlier this year, my daughter and I had to relocate to another county and are now facing homelessness at the end of this month.





We are still in transition. My daughter is delayed in her milestones and needs weekly special-needs services. Both of us require in-person appointments that currently involve a 40-minute to one-hour commute. I am also dealing with my own unresolved medical issues, but I am putting my daughter first. I want to stay in this area so she can keep her services, remain close to family, and enroll in school. The previous county does not have the resources we need.





A Christian community had been supporting us and gave me a used 2008 car while helping us prepare for possible homelessness. In the middle of that process I experienced spiritual abuse and was cut off from them. I sold the car because I could no longer afford the repairs and gas. I am now staying with a friend who cannot house us past this month, borrowing a car, and helping pick up a relative after their shift—which adds significant commuting time.





Before this, we lived with my parents. They were later evicted after rising costs and business problems (including being undercut and clients failing to pay on contracts) damaged their rental history. They are now also facing homelessness. Through everything I have stayed focused on getting my daughter to her appointments and supporting her.





I am actively looking for work, but most jobs require reliable transportation. Without my own vehicle it will be extremely difficult to keep a job and manage both her therapies and our medical appointments.





How donations will be used

Funds will first go toward stable housing (such as saving for a rent deposit, or a camper, possibly both) and a reliable used car. Having a car will greatly help so I can work, handle necessary errands and appointments, and keep my daughter in her services and school. Anything left after these urgent needs will help my parents and others I know who are also facing homelessness.





I am praying for God’s provision and for open hearts. Even a small gift or a share of this page can help keep my daughter and me off the streets and give us the stability we need. Thank you for reading our story, for your prayers, and for any support you feel led to give.



