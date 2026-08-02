EMERGENCY Security for Bishop Dewar & Vexed Vicar

THIS IS THE ELEVENTH HOUR.





This is a call to action.





Reverend Chris Wickland, Bishop Cei Dewar, Virginia Logan, and others are stepping into the public square, speaking openly about faith, freedom, conscience, and the Christian foundations of Britain.





They are travelling the country, speaking at churches, public events and rallies, appearing in the media, creating videos, answering hundreds of emails and messages, defending themselves against relentless public criticism, and continuing to stand for what they believe.





At the same time, they are husbands, fathers, family members, pastors and servants. They are trying to care for their families while carrying an extraordinary public burden.





They are not backed by wealthy organisations or major institutions. Much of this work is funded from their own pockets.





According to Bishop Cei Dewar and Reverend Chris Wickland, they are facing significant security concerns connected to their public ministry. We believe those who choose to stand publicly for their convictions should not have to carry these burdens alone.





That is why we are launching this £50,000 Phase One Emergency Security Fund.





This fund will help provide professional security where appropriate, safe transportation, accommodation, travel expenses, administrative support, communications, and other essential operational costs. It will also help support other Christian speakers, including Virginia Logan, as this movement continues to grow.





These men and women should be focused on serving, speaking, encouraging, teaching and reaching people—not worrying about how to pay for the next journey, the next hotel, the next event, or the practical support needed to continue safely.





If these voices have encouraged you…

If their courage has inspired you…

If you believe Britain’s Christian heritage is worth defending…

Now is the time to stand with them.





Every donation, no matter the size, makes a difference.





If you are unable to give financially, you can still make an enormous impact. Please share this fundraiser on Facebook, X, Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, and with your church, family, friends and communities around the world. Every share extends our reach and brings this campaign to someone who may be able to help.





Together, we can protect those who are willing to stand on the front line.





The time to act is now.