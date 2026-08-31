Emergency Roof Replacement for Anthony Hester

Hi, my name is Anthony Hester, and I’m reaching out to my community, friends, and anyone willing to lend a helping hand during a tough time.

Recently, my home suffered severe roof damage. What started as small issues has quickly turned into an urgent situation where the entire roof needs to be fully replaced to protect the integrity of my home and keep it safe and livable.

Unfortunately, replacing a full roof comes with a significant financial strain that I cannot cover on my own right now. My contractor told me the total cost for the teardown, materials, and labor comes out to $5,000.

I am setting up this GiveSendGo campaign to ask for your support in reaching this goal. Every single donation—no matter how small—goes directly toward the materials and professional installation needed to secure a safe roof over my head.

If you aren't in a position to give financially, sharing this page with your network or keeping this effort in your prayers means just as much to me.

Thank you so much for taking the time to read my story, for your kindness, and for support during this time.

With gratitude,

Anthony Hester