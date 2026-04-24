Emergency Relief Needed for Our Family’s Health &

We’re a small family doing everything we can to stay afloat through a really difficult season. My husband is fighting AFib and emphysema, and I’m dealing with my own health issues. A couple of months ago he unexpectedly lost his job, and although he’s finally back to work, he won’t receive his first paycheck until October 5th.Right now we’re staying at a campground because it’s the only place we can afford. The extreme heat is making both of us sick, and I have to stay outside in it for 12 hours a day while he works. We’re out of food and water until his first pay comes in, and we’re simply trying to make it through these next couple of weeks safely. We’re not asking for handouts—just a little help to get through this gap so we can stay healthy, keep working, and get back on our feet. Any support, even the smallest amount, would truly be a blessing. Sharing our page helps just as much as donating.Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for caring. ❤️