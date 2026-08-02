Emergency Medical Costs and Housing

Life has thrown my family and me an unexpected and incredibly challenging curveball. I've recently been diagnosed with a severe heart condition, a diagnosis that has turned our world upside down. I'm now facing a journey of extensive testing, much of which, heartbreakingly, my insurance isn't covering. This means traveling for specialized care, adding an immense financial burden to an already stressful situation.





I'm a mother of four children, including a five-month-old baby. The funds raised will help cover the housing down payment and the medical expenses beyond what my insurance will pay. Thank you for standing with us.

Your support, in any way you can offer, would mean the absolute world to us. Every share, every kind word, and every donation will be a lifeline, helping us cover medical expenses and secure a new home. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for standing with us during this incredibly difficult time. Your generosity will help us find our footing again and allow me to focus on healing for my children.