Emergency Housing and Care for Wendy

I'm raising emergency funds for Wendy, a 65-year-old woman in Augusta experiencing homelessness. She suffers from severe spinal arthritis and relies on a walker, which makes it impossible for local shelters to accommodate her safely. She has no family to turn to.





Right now, Wendy is stranded on the streets with nowhere to go. We need to act quickly to get her into accessible motel lodging where she can be safe and warm. The funds raised will cover immediate accessible motel lodging, food, and basic necessities while we work to secure permanent, accessible housing for her.





Wendy deserves dignity, safety, and a place to rest. Your support would mean everything to her right now.