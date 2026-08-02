“Emergency Help Needed to Keep Our Home & Protect Baby Kea’anela”⭐





My name is J‑Nel, and I am reaching out because my family is facing an emergency we cannot overcome alone. I have lived in my home in Honolulu since 2012 — 14 years of stability, recovery, rebuilding, and raising my children. I was married for 14 years, and I have been divorced since 2012, raising my children as a single parent ever since.





Since the divorce, I have taken every job I could to keep my kids fed, clothed, and in school. I worked at Times Supermarket as a deli clerk, as a security officer, as a CVS Longs customer service representative, worked as a Mental Health Technician, and now I’m a Customer Service Representative at Island Energy Services (Texaco).





I’ve always done whatever it takes to show up for my kids. I used to receive child support by the father but he stopped paying about 5 years ago. He since remarried and had 4 of his own. God bless his family.





I also had my own jewelry shop at Ohana Hale Marketplace one year before COVID hit. I poured my heart into it, but when the pandemic shut everything down, I had to close my doors. After that, I drove Uber until 2026, doing whatever I could to keep my family stable.This home is where I rebuilt my life after getting clean from crystal meth over 30 years ago, and where I’ve stayed sober from alcohol and marijuana for over 2 years.





In 2025, during my first year of sobriety, I reached a huge milestone:





I was able to get a car with the help of my ex-father‑in‑law. That car allowed me to work, drive Uber, take my kid to school, pick him up, and stay independent as a single parent. It was a blessing that helped me keep moving forward.





When I found out I was pregnant during my partying days decades ago, I checked myself into a program and never looked back. Recovery became my foundation. In 2021, I earned my Associates in Science in Substance Abuse and Mental Illness, dedicating my life to helping others heal.





For over 2 years, I have been running a Narcotics Anonymous Zoom meeting called Rise Up, where people in recovery come together to heal, grow, and support one another. That recovery family became part of a miracle on August 4, 2026, when a newborn baby girl was born into crisis.





Baby Kea’anela Makananahemaikalani was born positive for methamphetamine. Her mother is houseless and struggling with addiction. Before CPS ever had to intervene, I stepped in immediately. I obtained a notarized Power of Attorney, and her mother signed a general consent for adoption. The father is unknown. From her first breath, I made sure she had a safe place to land.





I named her after my three older children —Nahe (30)Anela (23)Makana (14). Their names live inside hers because she is now part of our family.





When she arrived, my recovery daughter Katrina gathered donations from her friends and sisters in Christ. She even got us a Cadillac stroller, making sure baby Kea’anela had something safe and sturdy to ride in. And two of my own sisters in Christ donated a car seat, baby clothes, and essentials. Their love carried us through those first days.





My boss supports my Narcotics Anonymous work, sees a lot of potential in me, and even sewed a blanket for baby Kea’anela with her own hands. Her kindness reminded me that God places people around us who truly care.I am doing everything I can to stabilize our situation.





I applied for WIC (Women, Infants & Children) today, and our appointment is scheduled for August 19, 2026. I’m trying to secure formula support, but until then, I’m still paying $55 per can for Similac 360 from Sam’s Club.





The hospital gave us ready‑to‑feed formula, but we ran out. I used the last of my money to buy a can. I am doing everything I can — but right now, everything has hit at once.





⭐ Why This Is Urgent





I have an eviction hearing on August 28th.

If I lose my home, I lose the only safe place baby Kea’anela has ever known.





Here is what I owe right now:

Rent: $3,200

Car payment: $2,000

Electric: $1,500

Baby formula: $55 per can (Similac 360), about $440/month





My total overdue amount is $7,140, and I am asking for $7,500 to cover fees, late charges, and baby essentials.





I am doing everything I can — but I cannot catch up fast enough before the hearing date. If we lose this home, we lose stability, safety, and the environment required for her adoption process.This is not about comfort.





This is about keeping a roof over a newborn’s head. This is about preventing homelessness. This is about protecting a baby who came into this world fighting. I am asking for help because time is running out.





⭐ How Funds Will Be Used





Immediately Rent to stop eviction

Electric bill

Car payment

Baby formula & essentials

Emergency household needs

Every dollar goes directly toward keeping our home and keeping baby Kea’anela safe.





⭐ Faith Message





I believe God places people exactly where they need to be. He placed baby Kea’anela in my arms. He placed Katrina and my sisters in Christ beside me. He placed a boss in my life who believes in my recovery and even sewed a blanket for my baby. And if you feel led to give, pray, or share, I believe He is placing you in our story too. Your support is part of the miracle that keeps this baby safe and gives our family hope.Thank you for reading. Thank you for caring. Thank you for standing with us in this urgent moment.





With love,

J‑Nel & Baby Kea’anela