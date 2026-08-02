Emergency Care for Injured Stray Cat

I'm a community cat caregiver for a large colony. A stray cat recently showed up who is very skittish and timid. She has a large wound on her ear that looks necrotic, it's rotted away almost her whole ear. I'm not certain whether it's a severe fungal infection or squamous cell carcinoma from sun exposure, but it's clearly not healing on its own. The wound remains bloody and black, deteriorating where it should be mending. She eats well and I've even seen her play in the leaves, but the injury has to be causing her pain.





I don't have the funds to get her the urgent medical care she needs. As a community cat caregiver it is expensive, and I'm also recently widowed at 54. I'm struggling to find steady work with no employment history, so far I've only found temp online work.





If you're able to contribute toward her veterinary care, it would mean so much. She deserves a chance to heal.