Hi everyone

I live in Northern Kentucky. I am raising these funds for myself. 100% of the money raised will be deposit to my bank account to myself for a $2,000 emergency bill caused by sudden, severe property flooding damage.Because my current personal income is very low, I cannot cover this unexpected debt on my own, but I want to act with integrity and honor this responsibility. I am keeping this campaign strictly off my personal social media for my own safety and privacy boundaries. Thank you so much for your kindness and support.