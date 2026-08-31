Edwins' help

Help Edwin, whose family was affected by the earthquake that struck Colombia on August 10, 2026





I have to write 1,000 characters, so I'd like to take this opportunity to thank you for your contribution to this cause as a member of the Steblas team. I know Edwin will be very grateful, and it will be a huge help to him and his family.





The August 10 earthquake had a major impact on our city; according to experts, it will take us at least five years to recover. So, with your help, you’re not only helping Edwin—you’re also helping to fund part of the city’s recovery. If you have the opportunity to travel to Colombia, don’t hesitate to visit the Coffee Region, where you can support local tourism and continue to help rebuild our region.





I’d also like to thank Matt and Bruno for this opportunity and for caring about their employees. It’s heartening to have them and all of you as a team; not only will Edwin be grateful, but I’ll be grateful too for all your kindness.





Omg I still have characters left, haha. I don't know what else to say.